The Brief A winter storm warning was issued for Houston and most of Southeast Texas. Saturday starts out stormy ahead of plunging temperatures. The winter storm brings the threat of ice and dangerous cold.



Houston is bracing for a weekend winter storm that brings the risk of freezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills and icy road conditions.

Here's a look at the latest forecast, weather impacts and when it arrives.

FOX 26 will bring you the latest updates on the winter storm, what you need to do to prepare and how local and state officials are getting ready. Watch in the live player above or on the free FOX Local app for your smart TV and phone.

Radar: Heavy rain, thunder Saturday morning

Watch Houston weather radar above.

Storms are rolling into Southeast Texas this morning along the leading edge of colder air. Saturday afternoon will bring more scattered showers near and south of I-10. But north of I-10 some sleet could start to mix in with the rain as temperatures will be falling from north to south throughout the day.

Timeline: Arctic blast arrives Saturday into Sunday

A strong Arctic front is expected to push through midday to late Saturday and all day Sunday, bringing a dramatic and rapid drop in temperatures along with gusty north winds.

The timing of when temperatures fall below freezing still varies across computer models, but the coldest air and highest ice risk will arrive late Saturday night and Sunday morning, ending Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will likely fall sharply late Saturday night and remain near freezing all day Sunday with a major concern for ice accumulation Sunday morning. Some light snow is possible midday followed by clearing and colder air.

Weather warnings for Southeast Texas

The National Weather Service has issued the following warnings and advisories:

Winter Storm Warning for much of Southeast Texas, including Houston

Ice Storm Warning for Polk, San Jacinto and Walker counties

Winter Weather Advisory for coastal counties

Extreme Cold Warning for all of Southeast Texas

Why you should care:

These alerts highlight the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and dangerously cold air as the front undercuts lingering moisture.

Winter storm impacts: Ice threat and dangerous cold

The biggest concern will be the overlap of moisture and sub-freezing temperatures on Sunday, which may lead to freezing rain and sleet, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

Hazardous travel conditions are possible on roads, and major airport delays and cancellations should be expected.

Ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch can make roads slick, and local power outages are possible where ice burdens trees and lines. If accumulations are lower, an icy glaze would be the main issue.

Finally, wind chills are forecast to be dangerously low, potentially dropping into the single digits to teens on Sunday and early Monday. This kind of cold can cause hypothermia quickly and may rupture water pipes if not protected.

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.

Houston school closures

Several Houston-area school districts have opted to stay closed on Monday. The list includes Houston ISD, Spring ISD, Aldine ISD, Katy ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and many more.

Track icy road conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Locally, CenterPoint Energy and Entergy Texas have both said that they have made preparations ahead of the winter storm and have resources in place to respond to potential restoration efforts.

Shelters and warming centers

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

Protect the 4 Ps

As the winter storm bears down on Houston, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.