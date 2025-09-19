Houston weather: Steamy weekend with rising rain chances

The Brief Last Weekend Of Summer Feeling Hot & Steamy Few Weekend Storms, Increasing Next Week Tropical Storm Gabrielle Poses No Risk to Land



Temps remain above average

The last weekend of summer will be hot and humid (for mid-September) with highs in the mid 90s today and low-mid 90s this weekend.

Air quality has been a slight concern all week and today is no exception. If you are sensitive to ozone or dust, don't overexert yourself.

Temperatures may be held down a bit early next week as rain looks like it will be more widespread and increasing clouds could keep us in the upper 80s. Allergy levels should remain high, especially ragweed and mold.

Rain chances slowly rising

Very isolated rain is possible through this evening, but rain chances increase a bit by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday into next week brings better potential for more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms as a more active jet stream interacts with increasing Gulf moisture.

Tropical update

Gabrielle remains fairly weak and disorganized today, but could get stronger by the end of the weekend through Monday. It is not a threat to the United States and only poses a slight risk for Bermuda.

We have only had one hurricane this season so far.

Other than Tropical Storm Gabrielle, there will be a couple of tropical waves that could develop in the Atlantic through the end of the month, but our computer models are not showing much to worry about.