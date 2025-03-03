Houston weather: Windy Monday with highs in 70s, few showers possible

The Brief Windy & Mild Monday with a Few Showers Tuesday Morning Showers and Storms Much Drier Air Follows



Monday will be breezy and partly cloudy with temps expected to hit highs in the upper-70s.

Moisture, Warm Air Increase:

With a cold front on the way Tuesday, today will become more humid, cloudy and windy at times as Gulf breezes reach above 15 mph. Hit and miss showers will be likely, but nothing serious.

Rainy Tuesday Morning:

Showers and storms are very likely Tuesday morning and a few could be strong in East Texas and Louisiana. It's possible that we could have a brief heavy storm, but fortunately our round of rain should be brief - lasting from around 7am through noon.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

It looks like weather will be dry, but windy for night one of the rodeo. Breezy and much drier west winds will kick in behind the front and usher in a very nice few days.

Cooler Mornings, Sunny Days:

The forecast looks nice and brisk for Wednesday and Thursday mornings with very low humidity in the afternoon, especially on Wednesday.

Rodeo plans should be fine the rest of the week with a slightly better chance for rain on Saturday. The coolest morning will occur on Thursday with lows in the 40s.