Houston weather: Latest on weekend winter storm

The Brief FOX 26 STORM ALERT WEEKEND Starts With Heavy Rain, Storms Then Big Ice Threat Arctic blast arrives late Saturday into Sunday Ice risk and dangerously cold wind chills Saturday–Monday



A strong Arctic front is expected to push through midday to late Saturday and all day Sunday, bringing a dramatic and rapid drop in temperatures along with gusty north winds.

LIVE BLOG: Houston winter storm updates

Big round of heavy rain, thunder Saturday morning

The rest of Friday will stay mild with a few showers during the afternoon.

Showers will begin to increase this evening/overnight and storms are likely Saturday morning along the leading edge of colder air.

Saturday afternoon will bring more scattered showers near and south of I-10. But north of I-10 some sleet could start to mix in with the rain as temperatures will be falling from north to south throughout the day.

Arctic blast arrives Saturday into Sunday

A strong arctic front is expected to push through midday to late Saturday and all day Sunday, bringing a dramatic and rapid drop in temperatures along with gusty north winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of SE Texas including Houston, an Ice Storm Warning for Polk, San Jacinto & Walker counties, a Winter Weather Advisory for coastal counties and an Extreme Cold Warning for all of Southeast Texas. These alerts highlight the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and dangerously cold air as the front undercuts lingering moisture.

Houston winter storm warning, extreme cold warning: What it means

Image 1 of 4 ▼



The exact timing of when temperatures fall below freezing still varies across computer models, but the coldest air and highest ice risk will arrive late Saturday night and Sunday morning, ending Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will likely fall sharply late Saturday night and remain near freezing all day Sunday with a major concern for ice accumulation Sunday morning. Some light snow is possible at midday followed by clearing and colder air.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Ice threat, dangerous cold

The biggest concern will be the overlap of moisture and sub-freezing temperatures Sunday which may lead to freezing rain and sleet, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Hazardous travel conditions are possible on roads and major airport delays and cancelations should be expected.

MORE: What to know before flying this weekend

Ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch can make roads slick, and local power outages are possible where ice burdens trees and lines. If accumulations are lower, an icy glaze would be the main issue.

Finally, wind chills are forecast to be dangerously low, potentially dropping into the single digits to teens on Sunday and early Monday. This kind of cold can cause hypothermia quickly and may rupture water pipes if not protected.