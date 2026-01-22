Houston winter storm could impact flights this weekend: What to know

The Brief Several airlines have issued winter storm travel waivers for flights in and out of Houston’s Bush and Hobby airports, with delays and cancellations possible. AAA advises travelers to download their airline’s app, check flight status often, and arrive early — two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international. Weather-related cancellations are usually not covered by airlines, but trip insurance may help; Houston airports are expected to release updated weather information tomorrow.



The winter storm could disrupt flights in and out of Houston this weekend, prompting several airlines to issue travel waivers for passengers flying through Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

Airlines offering added flexibility include United, American, Southwest, Delta, JetBlue, and Spirit. Many carriers are waiving change fees, offering flexible rebooking options, and providing refunds if flights are canceled.

Travelers should prepare for possible delays and cancellations as weather conditions evolve.

According to Doug Shupe with the American Automobile Association (AAA), one of the most important steps travelers can take right now is to download their airline’s mobile app. Shupe says airline apps provide real-time updates and can immediately alert passengers if there are changes to their flight, including delays or cancellations.

Even if a flight still appears to be on time, AAA advises travelers to arrive at the airport earlier than usual. Shupe recommends arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights, noting that weather-related disruptions can quickly impact airport operations.

AAA also warns that weather-related delays and cancellations are typically not covered by airlines. While some travelers may have trip insurance that offers protection during weather events, Shupe stresses that coverage depends on the policy and must usually be purchased in advance. He recommends carefully reviewing travel insurance policies before buying to understand what provisions may apply.

Shupe added that both IAH and Hobby airports could see impacts this weekend, and travelers should stay alert and monitor conditions closely. If a flight is canceled, passengers are encouraged to contact their airline or travel advisor as soon as possible to discuss rebooking options or next steps to reach their destination.

Houston airport officials are expected to release additional weather-related travel updates tomorrow.

