Houston weather: Wednesday feels like spring with highs in 70s, south breezes

The Brief Feeling like Spring today Minor cold front early Thursday BBQ Cookoff and rodeo forecast look good



Areas of dense fog and mist Wednesday morning, especially north and east of Houston, then mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s later in the day.

Sunny Wednesday weather

Enjoy Breezy, Spring Weather:

The combination of sunshine and south breezes will allow highs to reach the upper 70s inland with some low 80s possible, especially west of Houston. Coastal highs should get close to 70. Rain is not expected, so today is looking great.

Things change a bit tonight.

Weak Cold Front Thursday:

A cold front could bring a few light showers tomorrow and will bring slightly cooler temperatures, including lows close to 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday mornings. Drier north breezes kick in through the afternoon, then expect a cool evening to kick off the bar-b-que contest.

Looking Great For The Weekend:

So far, the outlook for Go Texan Day and this weekend's weather looks good. Temps will be cool for trail riders coming into Houston on Friday morning, but not too unpleasant. Highs will return to the 70s for the weekend.

Next week, more humidity builds in from the Gulf, and it does look potential rainy for the first day or two of the Houston rodeo.