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Houston weather: Heat holds strong Wednesday, scattered storms expected Thursday

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FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published September 16, 2026 7:16 AM CDT
Published September 16, 2026 7:16 AM CDT
Houston weather: Hot, humid Wednesday in the 90s
Houston weather: Hot, humid Wednesday in the 90s

Houston weather: Hot, humid Wednesday in the 90s

We're back with another day of heat and humidity on Wednesday. There is a chance of some isolated storms but nothing major.

The Brief

    • Hot and humid again today
    • Scattered storms Thursday
    • Slight dip in humidity Friday; hot weekend

HOUSTON - The heat is still holding strong for Wednesday with high temperatures. We're looking for some relief with rain chances on Thursday.

Summer heat holds

Hot and humid conditions continue today with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 90s and rising ragweed pollen. Isolated storms are expected, but most areas stay rain-free.

Scattered storms tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely Thursday as moisture increases. The highest rain chances will be south of Houston, with downpours, lightning and gusty winds possible in the stronger storms.

Briefly less humid

Humidity dips on Friday, bringing a brief feel of refreshing air, but it will still be hot. The weekend stays mostly sunny and steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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