Houston weather: Heat holds strong Wednesday, scattered storms expected Thursday

The Brief Hot and humid again today Scattered storms Thursday Slight dip in humidity Friday; hot weekend



The heat is still holding strong for Wednesday with high temperatures. We're looking for some relief with rain chances on Thursday.

Summer heat holds

Hot and humid conditions continue today with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 90s and rising ragweed pollen. Isolated storms are expected, but most areas stay rain-free.

Scattered storms tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely Thursday as moisture increases. The highest rain chances will be south of Houston, with downpours, lightning and gusty winds possible in the stronger storms.

Briefly less humid

Humidity dips on Friday, bringing a brief feel of refreshing air, but it will still be hot. The weekend stays mostly sunny and steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s.