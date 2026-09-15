The Brief Harris County SWAT and Precinct 1 deputies are at a scene in the Inwood North area in northwest Houston. A suspect evaded authorities during a traffic stop and then climbed on the roof of a home, the sheriff said.



One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase and then climbing onto a roof in northwest Harris County.

SWAT standoff in Harris County

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports Precinct 1 deputies and Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT were called to Downwood Forest Drive near Antoine Drive and W. Mount Houston Road in the Inwood North area.

A 52-year-old suspect was on an electric bike and ran a red light. A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy pulled him over at Walgreens, but the suspect allegedly resisted when officials tried to identify him.

The deputy used a taser on the suspect twice, but it didn't work. Authorities say the suspect engaged in a foot chase which led to a neighborhood in the Inwood area. The suspect climbed onto the roof of a home on Downwood Forest Drive and refused to come down, according to the sheriff.

Officials say the home was not the suspect's, so due to the possible dangers to the public, SWAT was called.

Negotiators were able to talk peacefully with the suspect until he came down. According to authorities, the suspect was worried about what additional charges he may face.

The suspect is facing an evading charge.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information is provided.