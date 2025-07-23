Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Heat index to hit 100s for Wednesday, rain chances for Friday

By
Published  July 23, 2025 7:03am CDT
Weather
Nothing new - still going to be HOT! These sunny and steamy conditions will continue for the next two days with the heat index hitting between 100-105 for today.

The Brief

    • Hot Again Today with Near Record Highs
    • Showers & Storms Likely Late Week
    • Possible Weak Gulf Low

HOUSTON - These sunny and steamy conditions will continue for a short while so make sure you're staying safe in the heat.

Hot & rain-free today and tomorrow

We’ll face hot conditions for the next two days with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index in the triple digits. Expect mostly sunny skies with minimal rain chances, so stay hydrated and be careful not to overdo it outside.

Storms arrive late Friday

Tropical moisture will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning late Friday, especially along the coast. Heavy rainfall is possible in spots from then through Saturday.

Possible weak Gulf low

The National Hurricane Center now has a minimal chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf by Friday, but keep in mind that even weak, disorganized systems can bring heavy downpours, so check back daily for updates on this plume of moisture.

Weather