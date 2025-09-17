Houston weather: Wednesday highs to reach mid-90s, Tropical Depression 7 in Atlantic

The Brief Very Warm Days Continue A Few Daily Storms Watching the Latest Tropical System



It's slightly warmer for Wednesday morning and afternoon highs should reach the mid-90s with a possibility of isolated showers. We are keeping an eye on tropical depression #7 in the Atlantic.

Above average temps, seasonal allergens

Average highs for this time of the year are near 90, but our highs have been hitting 93 or 94 this week and that will continue through this weekend despite occasional showers. We are at the beginning of ragweed season and daily reading have shown it in the heavy category, so expect that to hang around for the near future. We've also seen a jump in elm tree pollen, so if you're sneezing, maybe it's one of those two.

Off and on scattered showers

Daily rain chances will be up and down for the next 5 days or so before increasing early next week. So far, it looks like isolated late afternoon showers today, then a better chance for spotty storms on Thursday afternoon. A continuation of isolated rain is expected through the weekend.

Tropical system poses no threat to Texas

A large, but poorly organized tropical wave was upgraded to Tropical Depression 7 early this morning and is expected to get slightly stronger over the next few days, becoming Gabrielle and breaking a rare three-week long stretch from late August to mid-September of no tropical activity. The forecast track shows it is most likely going to stay away from the US East Coast.