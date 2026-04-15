Houston weather: Pleasant, warm Wednesday with slight breezes

The Brief Warm but mostly dry for start of Fleet Week Houston Best rain chances arrive on Saturday with a cold front. Light jacket weather early next week



It is expected to be a pleasantly warm day with sun and some clouds. Rain chances are low, which is good for the start of Fleet Week Houston.

Warm start to Fleet Week

Fleet Week begins today! Expect warm temperatures with choppy bay waters and a southerly breeze. A steady warming trend continues through the end of the week with highs climbing into the upper 80s by Thursday and only isolated rain chances.

Most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with humid & breezy conditions. But overall, expect more dry time than wet as high pressure limits storm development.

Weekend cold front

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highest likelihood for more widespread rain currently looks to be on Saturday afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms will be possible as the front approaches. Heavy rain with the chance for isolated street flooding is possible north of I-10.

Light jacket weather early next week

Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the mid 70s early next week with a slight dip in humidity. We may also be in store for light jacket weather by Monday morning as many areas dip to the 50s. Conditions turn quieter for a time before gradual warming & with better rain chances later in the week.