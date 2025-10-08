Houston weather: Warm weather, moisture increasing for Thursday

The Brief Unseasonably Warm For October Rain Chances Remain Very Low Tropical Storm Jerry In The Atlantic



The warm weather will continue across the Houston area on Thursday as moisture will be on the increase.

MORE WARM TEMPERATURES AND INCREASE IN MOISTURE

Houston saw a record high temperature on Tuesday afternoon. Today is another above average day with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s for southeast Texas. Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October for all your outdoor plans this week. Rain chances are slim today and even lower Thursday.

DRY CONDITIONS LEADING TO MINOR DROUGHT

Drought conditions are developing state and areawide and communities west of Houston are finding themselves in moderate drought conditions. Houston proper is not yet in a drought, but it is abnormally dry. Dry vegetation is leading to an increased risk for brushfires, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change. Some counties in the FOX26 area are now under a burn ban. Lower humidity values also lead to an increase in fire danger. An update to the drought monitor will come out tomorrow morning which will likely put more areas across Southeast Texas in drought conditions.

IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Jerry became the 10th named storm of the season in the Central Atlantic yesterday and is expected to become a hurricane by the end of the week. Jerry will make a sharp turn to the north before reaching Puerto Rico and should get fairly close to Bermuda early next week. Another tropical wave that was near the Yucatan peninsula has tracked into the SW Gulf. It does not appear to be a threat to Houston but we will be watching it closely. It is projected to continue tracking west into southern Mexico bringing heavy rain, gusty wind and the threat for flooding.

