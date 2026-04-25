Houston weather: Warm, humid weather expected through the weekend

The Brief Warm & humid the rest of the weekend Low rain & storm chances Hotter pattern builds next week, then a cold front



The warm and humid temperatures will remain in the Houston area through the weekend.

MUGGY WEEKEND CONTINUES

The weekend stays warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. If you have outdoor plans, pack plenty of water, apply sunscreen and try to get out early. Rain chances remain low, though a stray afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

STRONG STORMS IN THE SOUTHERN PLAINS

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined southeastern Oklahoma with a 4/5 risk for tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and up to baseball-size hail. If you have family or friends who live in that area, make sure they have a way of receiving severe weather alerts.

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HEAT BUILDS NEXT WEEK

A hotter pattern takes hold next week with highs pushing the upper 80s with some low 90s possible in and around Houston. Humidity stays high with only isolated rain chances. By Monday, feels-like temperatures will approach triple digits. Drink plenty of water and take it easy in the heat. A stronger cold front is expected to roll in late Friday bringing better rain chances & some cooler and refreshing air by next weekend.

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