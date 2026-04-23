Texas man sentenced to 30 years for purchasing child exploitation livestreams

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The Brief Jeffrey Scott Lacy of League City received a 30-year federal prison sentence for producing and possessing child pornography. From 2017 to 2023, Lacy solicited and purchased explicit livestreams of children as young as four from the Philippines. He remains in custody awaiting transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility that will be determined soon.



A man out of League City, Texas has been sentenced to federal prison for production, receipt and possession of child pornography.

Texas federal court sentence

Signage outside the US Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The Justice Department is shifting its corruption probe of the Texas attorney general from federal prosecutors in the state to investigat Expand

What we know:

47-year-old Jeffrey Scott Lacy pleaded guilty Feb. 10, 2026, as U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown has now sentenced him to 30 years to be followed by six years of supervised release.

During that time, Lacy will have to comply with numerous requirements to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Lacy will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Details of the international child exploitation investigation

The backstory:

From 2017 to 2023, Lacy used an online platform to solicit and purchase explicit livestream videos of children as young as four from individuals in the Philippines. The investigation revealed Lacy would negotiate prices for these videos.

A search warrant at Lacy’s residence resulted in the seizure of his cell phone and laptop.

Forensic examination ultimately uncovered 20 images of child sexual abuse material and multiple messages with an individual in the Philippines who had access to a victim. Further investigation revealed messages in which Lacy discussed providing a phone in exchange for images and videos of CSAM.

In this photo illustration, a teenager uses her phone to access social media on January 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Lacy also requested sexual activity via video calls and expressed interest in traveling in order to have sex with the minor. Lacy repeatedly requested additional explicit images of the victim, including while the victim was bathing.

Prison transfer

What's next:

Lacy will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Ann Leo prosecuted the case,

Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations—Galveston, Pearland Police Department, League City Police Department and Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the investigation.