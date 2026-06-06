Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in Sunnyside hit-and-run

The Brief A hit-and-run crash was reported on Reed Road Friday night. A man in a wheelchair was reportedly struck by a Mazda. The driver was not at the scene when first responders arrived. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in a wheelchair in the Sunnyside area on Friday night.

Deadly Sunnyside hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash was reported close to 9:15 p.m. Friday on Reed Road near Edgar Street.

It's believed a silver Mazda sedan was driving through the area when it struck a man who was in a wheelchair.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been confirmed as of Friday night.

There is no other information available about the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Vehicular Crime Division: 713-247-4072

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)