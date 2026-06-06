Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in Sunnyside hit-and-run
HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in a wheelchair in the Sunnyside area on Friday night.
Deadly Sunnyside hit-and-run
What we know:
The crash was reported close to 9:15 p.m. Friday on Reed Road near Edgar Street.
It's believed a silver Mazda sedan was driving through the area when it struck a man who was in a wheelchair.
The driver did not stay at the scene.
The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not been confirmed as of Friday night.
There is no other information available about the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Vehicular Crime Division: 713-247-4072
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police