Houston crime: Man sentenced to 30 years after being found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2024

The Brief One man has learned his sentence after being found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. Algie Mac Washington was sentenced to 30 years behind bars on Wednesday. Washington was charged with murder after his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Jaynice Ferguson, was found shot to death in 2024.



One man has learned his sentence after being found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents.

Houston crime: Man sentenced to 30 years behind bars in connection with 2024 murder

Algie Mac Washington was sentenced to 30 years behind bars on Wednesday.

Algie Washington

The backstory:

Washington was charged with murder after his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Jaynice Ferguson, was found shot to death in 2024.

According to police, Ferguson was found at 3401 Dunvale Street, unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound by police who were responding to a shooting call.

She was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, officials say.

Authorities report detectives pursued leads and believed Washington was a person of interest.