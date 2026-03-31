Houston weather: Warm, humid pattern moving into the area

The Brief Increasing humidity with scattered showers Widespread rain likely Thursday Plan for rain on Easter morning



A warm and humid weather pattern is moving in across the Houston area.

Houston weather: Warm, humid pattern moving in

HUMIDITY INCREASING WITH A FEW SHOWERS

Warm and humid weather will park itself over southeast Texas courtesy of Gulf breezes on Wednesday. There will be some strong to severe storms across parts of Texas on Wednesday, but Houston will only see showers and a few storms.

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THURSDAY LOOKS WET

A stronger system moves in Thursday, bringing a higher likelihood of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Storms look most likely from the morning through early afternoon and the highest chance for heavier downpours is expected from Houston northward.

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RAIN LIKELY FOR EASTER MORNING

The unsettled pattern continues into the weekend, and current trends suggest rain will likely be around late Saturday and Sunday morning. Be prepared for wet conditions and possible storms, though there may be some breaks later on Easter afternoon.

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