Houston weather: Warm, humid pattern moving into the area
HOUSTON - A warm and humid weather pattern is moving in across the Houston area.
Houston weather: Warm, humid pattern moving in
HUMIDITY INCREASING WITH A FEW SHOWERS
Warm and humid weather will park itself over southeast Texas courtesy of Gulf breezes on Wednesday. There will be some strong to severe storms across parts of Texas on Wednesday, but Houston will only see showers and a few storms.
THURSDAY LOOKS WET
A stronger system moves in Thursday, bringing a higher likelihood of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Storms look most likely from the morning through early afternoon and the highest chance for heavier downpours is expected from Houston northward.
RAIN LIKELY FOR EASTER MORNING
The unsettled pattern continues into the weekend, and current trends suggest rain will likely be around late Saturday and Sunday morning. Be prepared for wet conditions and possible storms, though there may be some breaks later on Easter afternoon.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team