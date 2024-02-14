Overall, today's weather looks lovely for Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday.

A gulf breeze will return today, so we will transition to a more humid and cloudy pattern tonight through Saturday.

Another blanket of rain is expected Friday and possibly Saturday, but with much nicer weather for the rest of the three-day weekend.