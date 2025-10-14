Houston weather: Very warm Tuesday, few burn bans in effect

The Brief Unseasonably Warm Afternoons Continue Fire Danger Remains Elevated Showers and a Possible Storm Late-Week



Another day when we're starting off with a cool, clear morning before we get sunny and warm in the afternoon! Highs will reach into the 90s for Tuesday and burn bans are in effect for a few Houston-area counties.

Cool mornings, very warm days

Enjoy another day of beautiful, sunny weather across Southeast Texas. High temperatures will be well above average for mid-October, feeling quite warm during the afternoon. The good news is that morning temperatures will be comfortable and cool today through Thursday before the daytime heat begins to build. Light winds from the northeast will keep the air dry and the sky clear.

Burn bans amid increasing fire risk

The continuing dry pattern is fueling significant concern, causing a high fire risk across the region. Several counties surrounding Houston have implemented or are under active burn bans due to worsening drought conditions.

The latest counties to declare bans on outdoor burning are Montgomery and Fort Bend. The prolonged lack of rainfall means that vegetation is dangerously dry. Please use extreme caution with any activity that could cause a spark.

Brief changes arrive Friday, Saturday

The dry stretch is expected to continue until Friday when the chance for isolated showers will begin to increase ahead of an approaching front. That front isnot likely to bring us cool air, but could be just enough of a wind shift to generate showers Friday and possibly a few storms Saturday.