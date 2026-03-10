Houston weather: Pleasant Tuesday ahead of strong to severe storms Wednesday

The Brief Unseasonably warm & humid today Strong to severe storms Wednesday Cooler, drier air Thursday and Friday



It's warm and humid on Tuesday, which is unusual for this time of year. However, enjoy the temperature highs in the 80s with slight breezes as we'll have strong rounds of storms on Wednesday.

Unseasonably warm today

Southeast Texas stays unusually warm and humid for this time of year with a mix of clouds and south breezes above 15mph. It will feel more like late spring than early March, and most areas remain rain-free.

Breezy ahead of Wednesday storms

Winds stay elevated today, pulling in Gulf moisture and setting the stage for a stronger round of storms on Wednesday. Some storms could bring heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds as a cold front approaches late in the day and into Wednesday night.

Chilly nights late week

Behind the front, Thursday and Friday will feature noticeably cooler and drier air with lows in the 50s and even some 40s on Friday morning.

Days will be sunny with low humidity and pleasant temps. High temperatures begin to rebound heading into the weekend.