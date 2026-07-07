Houston weather: Scattered storm chances Tuesday, highs in 90s

The Brief Pop-up storms possible again today July heat holds through the week Rain chances increase this weekend



Muggy and steamy conditions are present for Tuesday with highs in the 90s. There is a good chance for some scattered storms around the Houston-area.

Pop-up storms today

Scattered afternoon storms develop again today with brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Coverage stays hit-or-miss, but storms could affect the FIFA Fan Fest and afternoon commute.

July heat hold

Highs stay in the mid 90s this week with heat index values climbing into the triple digits. Mornings remain muggy, followed by hot afternoons with limited relief outside of passing storms.

Wetter weekend ahead

Rain chances climb late week and into the weekend as deeper Gulf moisture moves in. Scattered showers and storms become more common, with Sunday and Monday looking like the wetter days.