Houston weather: Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday, heat wave this week

The Brief Heat Advisory today for dangerous afternoon heat Triple-digit temperatures are possible through the rest of the week The heat continues this weekend with a chance of storms



Temperatures are going to get extremely high Tuesday and a Heat Advisory has gone into effect for much of Southeast Texas, including the Houston area.

Dangerous heat today

A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly all of Southeast Texas this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 90s to around 100, with humidity making it feel as hot as 110. Limit strenuous outdoor activity, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

Heat wave settles in

Strong high pressure will keep rain chances limited through the rest of the week.

Afternoon temperatures will hover near 100 inland with mid 90s along the coast. Heat index values will reach the 105-110 degree range and more heat advisories are likely.

Muggy weekend ahead

Summer heat will carry into the weekend (the start of August), with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A little more moisture could bring an isolated to scattered afternoon shower or storms.