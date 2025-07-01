Houston weather: Hazy, summer heat in the 90s for Tuesday

The Brief Summer heat today with late day rain Hazy, hot, & humid through the weekend Upper 90s possible for Independence Day



The air quality will be at the high end of moderate to unhealthy for some categories, which is not unusual for summer in Houston. The day will begin to feel hot with highs in the mid-90s.

Hot again with few afternoon downpours

After a few days with a daily round of storms, today's rain could still drop 1" or more, but the coverage should be limited and will be more likely after 3 p.m. or so.

Otherwise, look for the mid-90s with hazy skies and a heat index above 100.

Hazy, hot, & humid pattern

Tomorrow through the 4th of July and the weekend, expect only an isolated afternoon storm with the main theme of the forecast being increasingly hot weather with more Saharan haze. Highs will range from 95-99 with coastal areas topping out in the low 90s.

Protect yourself from the heat and the strong sunshine.

No tropical threats for us yet

Items of interest in tropical weather include Hurricane Flossie staying off the Pacific coast of Mexico, but bringing them big waves and storms. A disorganized area of storms will linger near Florida for the next few days and has a slight chance of becoming a depression, but is unlikely to affect Texas.

Areas of heavy rain in South and West Texas are partially tied in with the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry.