Houston weather: Humid conditions, chance for storms on Tuesday

The Brief Hot and Humid Weather Ahead Daily Rain Chances This Week Tropics Remain Active



We are monitoring the daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms for later on this week.

Hot & humid weather continues

Houston and Southeast Texas can expect temperatures to soar again Tuesday. Highs in Houston are forecast to reach the mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 107 degrees.

There is no active Heat Advisory, but it is very important to stay safe in this heat. Drink plenty of water, take breaks inside with A/C, reapply sunscreen and always remember to look before you lock your vehicle.

Daily rain chances this week

The overall rain outlook this week features a daily round of afternoon showers and storms, but with periods of hot sunshine in between. Our extended models are very mixed with timing and coverage of rain, but spotty afternoon storms make sense in this pattern the next few days.

Rainfall totals will likely be a bit higher toward the end of the week and potentially the upcoming weekend as a front will move across the region. This could drop temperatures slightly, but overall the heat continues.

Erin churns in Atlantic, tropics heat up

Hurricane Erin continues to churn in the Atlantic as it passes east of the Bahamas. The latest models have Erin curving away from the eastern coast of the U.S. this week.

Indirect impacts of large swells and dangerous rip currents are likely up and down the eastern seaboard, especially in coastal North Carolina. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge watches are now in place for the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The system is far away from Texas and will have no effect on our area.

We are also watching two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic which now has a 60% and 30% chance for development over the next seven days.

