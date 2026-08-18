Houston weather: Heat dome pushes highs into 100s for Tuesday

The Brief Hot and mostly dry again today The heat dome dominates through the week Tropical waves could become more active in the Atlantic



The summer heat is sticking around as the Houston area faces another hot and humid day on Tuesday as highs could reach into the triple-digits.

Another hot day for Houston

Houston will be hot and humid again today, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Generally highs will reach the mid 90s for coastal counties and the low 100s north and west of Houston. Rain chances stay very low.

Heat dome builds in

The heat dome remains strong through the rest of the week, pushing highs to around 100 degrees. Rain chances remain minimal through Friday, with a few isolated storms possible this weekend.

Atlantic waves look more active

Models are showing that tropical waves may become more robust across the Atlantic over the next couple of weeks. None is expected to be a threat to Texas, but we’ll watch a more active pattern as we move closer to the peak of hurricane season in late August and early September.