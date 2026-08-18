Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Heat dome pushes highs into 100s for Tuesday

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published August 18, 2026 7:19 AM CDT
Published August 18, 2026 7:19 AM CDT
Houston weather: Heat dome keeps things hot for Tuesday
Houston weather: Heat dome keeps things hot for Tuesday

Houston weather: Heat dome keeps things hot for Tuesday

Prepare for another hot and humid day for Tuesday with highs reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s. The chances for rain are low, with a few isolated storms possible this weekend.

The Brief

    • Hot and mostly dry again today
    • The heat dome dominates through the week
    • Tropical waves could become more active in the Atlantic

HOUSTON - The summer heat is sticking around as the Houston area faces another hot and humid day on Tuesday as highs could reach into the triple-digits.

Another hot day for Houston

Houston will be hot and humid again today, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Generally highs will reach the mid 90s for coastal counties and the low 100s north and west of Houston. Rain chances stay very low.

Heat dome builds in

The heat dome remains strong through the rest of the week, pushing highs to around 100 degrees. Rain chances remain minimal through Friday, with a few isolated storms possible this weekend.

Atlantic waves look more active

Models are showing that tropical waves may become more robust across the Atlantic over the next couple of weeks. None is expected to be a threat to Texas, but we’ll watch a more active pattern as we move closer to the peak of hurricane season in late August and early September.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather