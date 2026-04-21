Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert, heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Today Unsettled Weather Continues Wednesday Warm & Humid Pattern Late Week



There is a FOX 26 Storm Alert in place as much of the Houston-area will see heavy rain move across the area Tuesday.

Storms impacting Southeast Texas today

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect as rounds of showers and thunderstorms move across Southeast Texas today. Periods of heavy rain and lightning are expected, which could lead to localized street flooding. Skies remain cloudy with highs in the 70s.

More rain Wednesday

The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday with additional showers and storms likely. While rain may be more scattered at times, pockets of heavy rainfall remain possible as deep moisture lingers across the region.

Warmer, muggy pattern late week

Rain chances begin to decrease late week, but humidity builds back in. Highs climb into the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a muggy feel. A few isolated showers may still develop, but overall coverage will be lower.