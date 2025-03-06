The Brief Another beauty today! Humid breezes and showers tomorrow through Saturday. Cold front arrives Sunday, and then breezy and cool again. Allergen levels remain high.



After a clear, chilly morning, we're looking for a mostly sunny and rain-free day with highs near 70.

Humidity will remain low today, but a Gulf breeze will return by this evening and that will begin to increase humidity near the coast and farther inland through tomorrow.

With recent dry breezes, tree pollen and dust has blown in and will remain in place today. A mixture of trees are creating pollen including cedar, elm and oak.

Some drizzle Friday, scattered storms Saturday

A south breeze will return on Friday, so we'll feel more humid with increasing clouds and a few drizzles. A cold front will move through late Saturday, so expect scattered showers and a few storms along with clouds and muggier air. Rodeo and the carnival could be affected by both breezy winds and intermittent showers. Following the cold front, chilly and drier air moves in again.

Breezy, dry and chilly again Sunday, Brisk Monday morning

As the weekend continues, we'll transition from a breezy, cloudy, humid and showery Saturday to a windy and much cooler Sunday. Expect dry northwest breezes with highs in the low to mid 60s on Sunday afternoon followed by lows in the low to mid 40s Monday morning. Overall, next week is looking breezy and dry.