Houston weather: Warm, humid Thursday for the Texans game; isolated rain chances

The Brief Muggy & breezy through this evening; Storms possible tonight Better storm chances Friday through Monday Preliminary Thanksgiving weekend looks drier and cooler



It's a foggy Thursday morning and the humidity will stick around until the afternoon. Watch for the chance of isolated storms this evening.

Today's forecast and Texans tailgating

Expect warm, humid conditions today with highs in the low to mid 80s. A band of thunderstorms is possible tonight, but most of the day and evening will be breezy and humid with a few spotty showers.

For Texans tailgating, weather is looking cloudy, muggy and breezy with a slight chance for a passing shower.

After the game, check your Fox 26 weather app because a line of storms could affect places like Brenham and Huntsville.

Storm chances Friday through Monday

The next storm window opens Friday and extends off and on into the weekend, peaking Sunday night into Monday.

Expect scattered showers and potential thunderstorms Friday, isolated rain Saturday, a mostly nice Sunday, then likely storms Sunday night into Monday. Rain may be heavy at times, mainly on Monday.

Preliminary Thanksgiving weekend outlook

Looking ahead toward the holiday weekend: after the storm system clears, drier and cooler air appears likely for the tail end of the week. Thanksgiving Day itself has the potential to be pleasant, with sunshine, lower humidity and more comfortable temperatures than what we’ve seen. Travel and outdoor plans look promising, although it's still early to be sure, the pattern looks overall breezy and cool.