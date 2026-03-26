Houston weather: Warm, rain-free Thursday to enjoy Opening Day, Sweet 16 game

The Brief Big sports days across Houston with warm weather Rain-free conditions continue for several days Slightly cooler, drier air arrives this weekend



If you're planning on attending any of the several sporting events happening in the Houston-area today, it's the best weather to do so!

Perfect weather for busy sports day

It’s a big day across Houston with Astros Opening Day, a Sweet 16 matchup for the Cougars at Toyota Center, and the Texas Children’s Houston Open getting underway.

Expect warm, humid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds — ideal weather for heading downtown or spending the day outside, but stay hydrated. The Astros open the season at home Thursday, while the Cougars also play at Toyota Center, creating a packed sports scene with quiet, muggy weather outdoors.

Warm and rain-free through tomorrow

The stretch of warm, quiet weather continues through the next several days, which is great news for the Texas Children’s Houston Open running through the weekend at Memorial Park. Expect comfortable mornings and mild afternoons with no major weather disruptions for golf fans or anyone attending outdoor events.

Cooler air for the weekend events

By the weekend, a weak front brings slightly cooler and drier air into Southeast Texas. It won’t be a big drop, but it should feel a bit more refreshing for anyone heading out to the Houston Open or other outdoor plans. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the weekend looks dry and comfortable.