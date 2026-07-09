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Houston weather: Thursday heat index values in 100s, isolated rain chances

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published July 9, 2026 6:42 AM CDT
Published July 9, 2026 6:42 AM CDT
Houston weather: Thursday feels-like temps in triple digits
Houston weather: Thursday feels-like temps in triple digits

Houston weather: Thursday feels-like temps in triple digits

The July heat is real and in effect with highs Thursday continuing to be in the 90s as heat index values reach into the 100s. Expect a few isolated storms around the Houston-area.

The Brief

    • July heat continues today
    • Rain chances climb Friday
    • Tropical moisture brings a wetter weekend

HOUSTON - We're having another summer's day for Thursday with temperature highs in the 90s and chances of isolated storms.

July heat continues

Highs climb into the mid 90s today with heat index values reaching the triple digits. A few isolated storms are possible, but most areas stay hot and humid through the afternoon.

Rain chances climb

Deeper Gulf moisture starts pushing in Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms back into the forecast. Brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds will be possible in stronger cells.

Wetter weekend ahead

Tropical moisture settles over Southeast Texas this weekend, leading to more widespread showers and storms. Rain chances stay elevated into early next week with pockets of heavy rain possible.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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