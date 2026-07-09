Houston weather: Thursday heat index values in 100s, isolated rain chances

The Brief July heat continues today Rain chances climb Friday Tropical moisture brings a wetter weekend



We're having another summer's day for Thursday with temperature highs in the 90s and chances of isolated storms.

July heat continues

Highs climb into the mid 90s today with heat index values reaching the triple digits. A few isolated storms are possible, but most areas stay hot and humid through the afternoon.

Rain chances climb

Deeper Gulf moisture starts pushing in Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms back into the forecast. Brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds will be possible in stronger cells.

Wetter weekend ahead

Tropical moisture settles over Southeast Texas this weekend, leading to more widespread showers and storms. Rain chances stay elevated into early next week with pockets of heavy rain possible.