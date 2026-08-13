Houston weather: Humid, hot Thursday; storm chances for Friday

The Brief More August heat and humidity today Scattered storms possible Friday A heat wave follows as we watch two Atlantic systems



It'll be a hot and muggy day with a low chance of rain. However, there is the possibility of scattered storms on Friday.

Heat and humidity stick around

Another very warm and humid day is ahead across Southeast Texas. Houston should climb into the upper 90s this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and humidity making it feel even hotter.

A few storms return Friday

Moisture increases a bit Friday, opening the door for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Rain will not be widespread, but a few neighborhoods could briefly cool down beneath a storm.

Heat builds as the tropics stir

The heat quickly builds again this weekend, with upper 90s returning and a hotter stretch developing beyond that. Meanwhile, we’re keeping an eye on two tropical systems in the Atlantic. Neither is expected to affect Texas, but both remain worth watching as they move closer to the Caribbean.