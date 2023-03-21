Houston Weather: Temperatures rising to the mid-80s later in the week
Houston - Major weather changes have kicked in with the return of milder southeast winds and much more humidity.
A warming trend will continue through Thursday with highs ultimately rising to the mid-80s in advance of our next round of storms on Friday.
Otherwise, the main weather features will be breezy/windy and humid conditions with light showers today through Thursday.