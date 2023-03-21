Expand / Collapse search

Houston Weather: Temperatures rising to the mid-80s later in the week

By
Published 
Updated 10:06AM
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Houston weather: Cloudy, cool Tuesday morning, then few light showers

Major weather changes have kicked in with the return of milder southeast winds and much more humidity. A warming trend will continue through Thursday with highs ultimately rising to the mid 80s in advance of our next round of storms on Friday. Otherwise, the main weather features will be breezy/windy and humid conditions with light showers today through Thursday.

Houston - Major weather changes have kicked in with the return of milder southeast winds and much more humidity. 

MORE: Spring is here! But is it too early to plant your gardens?

A warming trend will continue through Thursday with highs ultimately rising to the mid-80s in advance of our next round of storms on Friday. 

Otherwise, the main weather features will be breezy/windy and humid conditions with light showers today through Thursday.