Houston weather: Summer-like weather starting the week

The Brief Very warm & humid start to the week Next rain chances midweek Cooler weekend ahead



Southeast Texas kicked off the week very warm and humid with highs around 90 degrees.

Houston weather: Summer-like temperatures start the week in the area

SUMMER-LIKE START TO THE WEEK

Breezy south winds and a mix of sun and clouds will make it feel more like early summer. On Monday, Houston felt its first official 90 degree day of 2026. Rain chances stay low again on Tuesday, but isolated storms are possible well north of Houston.

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RAIN RETURNS MIDWEEK

Our next opportunity for showers and storms arrives Wednesday night as moisture deepens and a front moves in and stalls. Expect scattered showers with a few heavy downpours possible at times.

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COOLER AIR ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND

A front brings a change by the weekend with a line of Friday storms, then highs dropping back into the 70s with lows possibly falling into the mid to upper 50s.