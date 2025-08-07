The Brief Normal summer heat and showers Scattered storms this weekend Tropics could get active



Gulf breezes, mostly clear skies and isolated storms are expected through the end of the week.

"Rinse and repeat" summer pattern

Temperatures will be in the upper-90s inland, and the low-90s near the beaches. Each day will bring a few morning showers near the coast and scattered inland storms each afternoon.

There aren't many major changes each of the next several days, so weather in your area will be mostly subject to the randomness of where storms set up each day.

More storms possible this weekend

Expect a few more showers and storms this weekend and the beginning of next week. Highs will be a bit closer to average in the mid-90s.

A few areas to watch in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dexter is still moving deeper into the central Atlantic Ocean. It's still moving away from land and will become extratropical over the next day or two.

Elsewhere, a low could develop east of Florida and south of the Carolinas that could bring them late-week rain. Models are showing it getting organized, then moving away from the US.

We'll also monitor a tropical wave in the central Atlantic which has a 60% chance of becoming a depression or storm over the next week. This system is very far away from Texas.

There is the chance a stronger tropical wave could move into the eastern Atlantic by late this week and some computer forecast models show it strengthening. We will continue to watch the latest models for you and keep you updated.

A friendly reminder, it's not impossible that a storm could approach the Caribbean and/or the Gulf by mid to late August, so we'll keep you updated.