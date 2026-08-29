Houston weather: Storms possible for some amid another humid weekend

The Brief Hot and humid weekend ahead Isolated rain chances continue Tropics heating up as we near the peak of hurricane season



The weekend stays steamy, with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100°. Afternoon highs will be well above our seasonal average of 93 degrees.

Isolated storms possible

Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially closer to the coast, but most of the weekend looks rain-free. At this time we won't rule out a brief heavy downpour or lightning strike.

Two areas to watch in the tropics

We are monitoring an area of low pressure in the north-central Gulf. It will likely stay stationary over the next few days. Houston will be watching this closely as we could see an increase in showers and storms by Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Dolly has weakened back to a tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic after encountering strong wind shear and dry air. It could still bring some heavy downpours to Puerto Rico this weekend. There is a chance for redevelopment next week.

The peak of hurricane season is on September 10th.

7-Day Forecast