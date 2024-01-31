Houston weather: Spring-like Wednesday; rain later this week

We'll enjoy another quiet, spring-like day today with light winds, low humidity and mild temperatures.

A south breeze returns tomorrow, so humidity will gradually increase, but it still looks nice.

Expect rain to move in by Friday night with Saturday likely a washout.

Windy and dry weather should follow for Sunday and Monday.