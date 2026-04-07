Houston weather: Spotty rain showers possible on Wednesday
HOUSTON - Showers are possible starting on Wednesday across the Houston area. However, the rain will be spotty.
Houston weather: Clouds, showers possible on Wednesday
GREAT TODAY, NOT AS COOL TUESDAY NIGHT
Dry air remains in place across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, so we're plenty enjoying plenty of sunshine with light winds and comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be about 10° warmer Tuesday night for most areas in Southeast Texas compared to last night. We should climb to around 80° for Wednesday afternoon.
CLOUDS AND SHOWERS MIDWEEK
Moisture begins to return by Wednesday into Thursday, bringing more cloud cover and a few scattered showers. Rain will be spotty, but isolated downpours are possible, especially Thursday.
STORMS POSSIBLE LATE WEEK
On Friday and Saturday, a stronger system brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce brief heavier rain, but so far, rain looks hit and miss.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team