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Houston weather: Slight relief Friday with less humidity

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FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published September 17, 2026 8:06 PM CDT
Published September 17, 2026 8:06 PM CDT
Houston weather: Rain chances drop for the weekend
Houston weather: Rain chances drop for the weekend

Houston weather: Rain chances drop for the weekend

Drier air arrives Friday, bringing a brief feel of refreshing air and keeping heat index values lower.

The Brief

    • Briefly less humid Friday; sunny and hot this weekend
    • Above Normal Temps Take Us To The Start Of Fall
    • Low Chance of Tropical system in Atlantic; no threat to Texas

A break from humidity

Drier air arrives Friday, bringing a brief feel of refreshing air and keeping heat index values lower. Sunshine returns for the weekend, but it will remain hot, with humidity gradually increasing again.

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Above normal temps to start fall

Temperatures this time of the year are typically around 89 to 90°.  

During the afternoon, we will remain in the middle 90s for the next several days. This means it will be a hot start to fall next week. 

The fall season officially begins on Tuesday around 7:05 PM.  Plan on plenty of heat, with only limited chances for rain.

Atlantic system being watched

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a small system east of Bermuda with a low chance of development, but it poses no threat to Texas. 

The rest of the tropics remain quiet for now.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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