Houston weather: Slight relief Friday with less humidity

The Brief Briefly less humid Friday; sunny and hot this weekend Above Normal Temps Take Us To The Start Of Fall Low Chance of Tropical system in Atlantic; no threat to Texas



A break from humidity

Drier air arrives Friday, bringing a brief feel of refreshing air and keeping heat index values lower. Sunshine returns for the weekend, but it will remain hot, with humidity gradually increasing again.

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Above normal temps to start fall

Temperatures this time of the year are typically around 89 to 90°.

During the afternoon, we will remain in the middle 90s for the next several days. This means it will be a hot start to fall next week.

The fall season officially begins on Tuesday around 7:05 PM. Plan on plenty of heat, with only limited chances for rain.

Atlantic system being watched

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a small system east of Bermuda with a low chance of development, but it poses no threat to Texas.

The rest of the tropics remain quiet for now.