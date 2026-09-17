Houston weather: Slight relief Friday with less humidity
A break from humidity
Drier air arrives Friday, bringing a brief feel of refreshing air and keeping heat index values lower. Sunshine returns for the weekend, but it will remain hot, with humidity gradually increasing again.
Above normal temps to start fall
Temperatures this time of the year are typically around 89 to 90°.
During the afternoon, we will remain in the middle 90s for the next several days. This means it will be a hot start to fall next week.
The fall season officially begins on Tuesday around 7:05 PM. Plan on plenty of heat, with only limited chances for rain.
Atlantic system being watched
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a small system east of Bermuda with a low chance of development, but it poses no threat to Texas.
The rest of the tropics remain quiet for now.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority