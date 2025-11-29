Houston weather: Weekend Storm Alert

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Saturday afternoon into early Sunday Expect a cold, wet start to next week Flash flooding concerns



Conditions will turn a bit warmer and more humid ahead of the approaching system Saturday.

A line of storms late Saturday into Sunday

A FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued for Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Expect scattered strong storms Saturday afternoon and evening with a line of possible strong to severe storms overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The area is under a level 1 risk for severe weather and flash flooding.

This cold front bringing us storms will leave behind a much chillier pattern.

After early Sunday morning, the rest of the day looks decent with a few showers, but chilly.

Cold and wet on Monday

Brace yourself for a winter-like start to the week with dreary, chilly rain on Monday.

Make sure you allow extra time on your morning commute as you head back in after the holidays, as widespread rain is expected for a good portion of Monday.

A couple of cold mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday are coming with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. So plan on a chilly start to December and get the coats ready!

Flash flooding is a concern

Not only are we watching the severe weather concerns on Saturday (low tornado, hail, and wind risk), but we are also watching the risk for flash flooding.

Inches of rainfall are expected these next few days. A lot of rain in a short amount of time is not good.

Houston 7-day forecast