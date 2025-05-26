The Brief A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Severe storms moved across the area, leaving thousands without power. Tuesday brings early morning thunderstorms and then a warm afternoon with highs near 90.



Severe storms moved across the Houston area early Tuesday morning, prompting watches and warnings and knocking out power to thousands.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for several counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued while storms moved across the Houston area, but they have all expired.

Houston power outages

By the numbers:

At one point, more than 180,000 people were without power across the Houston area. Click here to see the latest numbers.

Houston storm damage

Dig deeper:

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office shared photos of a tree that fell onto a home near Paradise Valley Drive and Templegate Drive in northeast Harris County. The constable's office says it caused major damage, but they did not report any injuries.

Houston weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings early morning thunderstorms and then a warm afternoon with highs near 90. The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday looks muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms again. Friday and Saturday bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, with highs back to around 90.

What you can do:

Flooded roads are also a possibility due to the rainfall. If you are out driving and seeing a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown.

Also, be sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. You can download the FOX 26 Weather App for free and turn on the alerts to get warnings issued directly for your location.

The FOX 26 Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team will keep you up-to-date throughout the night.