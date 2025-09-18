Houston weather: Very warm Thursday, few isolated storms expected

The Brief Staying Very Warm Each Afternoon A Few Storms Today, then Again Early Next Week Tropical Storm Gabrielle Remains Disorganized



Most of the country will be very warm for the first week of fall, including locally in Houston with temps in the mid-90s. There might be some scattered afternoon rain, but the chance of showers will increase at the beginning of next week.

Afternoon storms possible, still very warm

The coverage of rain this afternoon should be a bit more widespread than previously this week, but highs will still hit the low to mid 90s. So far, it looks like we'll see less rain tomorrow and Saturday with both overnight lows and afternoon highs running about three to five degrees above average.

Next best rain chance early next week

An upper-level disturbance along with a stalled front could bring more widespread showers by Tuesday of next week, or possibly Monday if it arrives ahead of schedule.

Unfortunately, it looks like cool air won't move all the way through, but clouds and rain will hold our high temperatures down during the day. It's too early to have much confidence in rainfall amounts, but 1-2" looks reasonable.

Tropical storm poses no threat to Texas

Gabrielle, the first tropical storm in three weeks, is struggling to survive in the middle of the Atlantic and will not strengthen quickly. By this weekend and early next week, it could reach hurricane status near Bermuda which would make it just the second hurricane of the year in the Atlantic.