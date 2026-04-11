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Houston weather: Scattered rain continue Sunday

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Updated  April 11, 2026 5:25pm CDT
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FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: April 11 evening forecast

Houston weather: April 11 evening forecast

Expect off-and-on showers and a few storms Sunday, with dry breaks in between and coverage varying from place to place

The Brief

    • Isolated showers overnight
    • Hit-and-miss rain Sunday
    • Drier and warmer early next week

HOUSTON - Rain chances stay in the forecast for the end of the weekend, but this is not a washout.

Cloudy, mild overnight

Look for showers and storms to wind down as we head towards sunset with partly cloudy and muggy conditions lasting through the night. Clouds will increase overnight and temperatures remain mild.

Hit-and-miss rain Sunday

Expect off-and-on showers and a few storms, with dry breaks in between and coverage varying from place to place. 

Temperatures remain near average during the afternoon, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows near 70.

Warmer next week with isolated storms

By Monday, rain chances decrease, and the pattern settles down. 

Expect a return to warmer temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds and fewer interruptions from rain early next week. 

Storms will mainly be isolated, but the one or two that develop could be on the strong side, so keep checking back for updates.

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The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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