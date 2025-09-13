Houston weather: Hot, dry weekend

The Brief Hot Weekend Minimal Rain Chances Watching the Tropics



Outside of some stray rain chances, we have a very warm weekend ahead of us.

Summerlike pattern

We find ourselves in what is called an Omega Block. A high pressure system is set up over Texas, allowing the jetstream to flow around us. This leaves us with hot and dry air with little chance of rain.

High temperatures in the mid to low 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. 10% chance of showers for Saturday and 20% for Sunday.

Looking good for outdoor events

Warm temperatures but very minimal (if any) rain impacts.

Tailgating for the Texans home opener on Monday will be warm.

Watching the tropics

By next week, we should have our next system. This system, fresh off the African coast, is no threat to Texas.

The Gulf remains calm but warm.