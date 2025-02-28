The Brief Go Texan Day looks perfect. It's looking good this weekend but getting more humid. Humidity returns early next week. Keep an eye on Tuesday for possible strong storms.



We finally had a fog-free morning along with temperatures that fell into the 40s and low 50s.

This afternoon, the combination of sunshine and dry air should allow for highs in the middle 70s.

Humidity will be comfortable, and the breeze will be light.

If you’re heading to the barbecue cook-off, temperatures should fall into the 60s by this evening.

Weekend forecast: Light jackets for rodeo parade

Over the weekend, humidity will gradually return and there could be some scattered areas of fog as well, especially on Sunday morning.

Overall, the weather is shaping up very nicely for the rodeo parade downtown and for the barbecue cookoff on Saturday.

The increasing moisture on Sunday could lead to some light drizzle, but otherwise rain is not a big issue this weekend.

Scattered storms possible to kick off the rodeo

With increasing humidity values early next week and an area of low pressure moving at us from the western part of the United States, it does look like conditions will be favorable for thunderstorms in Texas on Tuesday.

The timing is still uncertain at this point, but at a minimum, plan on seeing rain if you’re headed to the rodeo on Tuesday.

Depending on the exact timing of the thunderstorms, it could also affect your entrance into NRG on Tuesday night.

We’ll get a better idea of timing as we get a little closer.