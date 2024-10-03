Houston weather: Rain, storms possible Friday and Saturday

The weekend is coming up fast and there are some slight changes in the weather ahead you should know about.

Thursday will be more of the same with sunshine, a warm and dry breeze and highs in the low to mid 90s.

The "blob" of disorganized rain and tropical moisture will drift a little closer to the Texas coastline Friday and Saturday, so there's a decent chance for showers and a few storms for coastal areas and briefly inland, too. We aren't expecting anything major if storms do form.

A cold front will push the mess back out into the Gulf early next week, and we should feel cooler mornings and mild, dry afternoons.

7-Day Forecast

Tropical Outlook

We added one more tropical storm to the season yesterday with the formation of Leslie in the far Atlantic Ocean, so we are up to 12 named storms for the year and Leslie will become the 8th hurricane. Leslie is not a threat to make landfall.