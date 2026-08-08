Houston weather: Rain and storm chances linger this weekend

The Brief Showers and some storms through the weekend Turning hotter and drier for the first day of school Tropics remain quiet



Deep Gulf moisture keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend and into Monday.

Rain will be hit-or-miss, with warm and humid conditions in between the storms. A few thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain over a short period of time. Brief street flooding, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible underneath the stronger storms.

Always be ready to get inside quickly if lightning develops in your area.

Drier conditions on the way next week

Daily highs reach the mid 90s, with heat index values above 100 away from scattered storms.

A hotter and drier pattern could return by the middle of next week as rain chances begin to decrease and temps could ramp back into the upper 90s.



A few tropical waves, development unlikely

Tropical storms and hurricanes are not expected to develop over the next week. Tropical waves are common during this time of the hurricane season, but will likely not survive due to unfavorable conditions like dry air and wind shear.

However, things could get more active as we get closer to the peak of hurricane season, which is September 10th. Continue to stay alert as hurricane season runs through the end of November.

Houston 7 day forecast