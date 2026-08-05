Pickup truck swallowed by road collapse following major water main break in Beaumont

article

The Brief City crews repaired a major main break in central Beaumont that caused a road collapse and swallowed a pickup truck. The driver escaped safely, and water pressure remained stable throughout the incident, eliminating the need for a boil water notice. The intersection of East Drive and Central Drive stays closed while Public Works crews complete roadway and underground repairs.



City crews restored water service Sunday afternoon following a major main break that caused a road collapse and temporarily swallowed a pickup truck near central Beaumont.

Giant sinkhole

What we know:

The break happened early Sunday near the intersection of Central Drive and East Drive, leading to a partial collapse of the roadway. A pickup truck entered the damaged section before the area could be cordoned off, but the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely without injury.

(Source: City of Beaumont)

City workers installed a new valve to isolate the damage before completing repairs to the water main around 3 p.m. Sunday. Municipal officials confirmed the water system maintained state-required minimum pressure throughout the incident, eliminating the need for a boil water notice.

While water service has been fully restored, the intersection of East Drive and Central Drive remains closed as Public Works teams continue work on surrounding underground infrastructure and road repairs. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

The incident capped an 18-hour overnight response by city water utility crews, who had also repaired a separate major water main break near the Jefferson County Courthouse late Saturday evening.