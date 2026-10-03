Houston weather: Rain stays around for the weekend

The Brief Scattered showers are likely this weekend. The heaviest rain will be along the coast. It will be slightly cooler and drier next week.



The threat of heavy rain continues through the weekend as a stalled front slowly moves offshore. Some storms could produce heavy rain, mainly along the coast and south of Interstate 10.

A Fox 26 Storm Alert remains in place through Saturday.

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Relief comes next week

The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease early to midweek as a slow-moving front moves through.

Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain.

Wake-up temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Lull in the Atlantic

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next seven days. It has been very quiet with 8 tropical storms and zero hurricanes so far this season.

The waters are very warm in the gulf, so that’s always something that we will be watching closely.