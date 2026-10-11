The Brief Rain returns to start the week Temperatures remain warm Cold front next weekend



The weekend ends beautifully on Sunday with warm and dry conditions across Southeast Texas.

Enjoy a pleasant evening and overnight with mild temperatures and humidity levels remaining low.

Showers, storms start the week

Humidity should creep back into Southeast Texas on Monday, and rain chances return, as well.

Be ready for scattered showers and storms through Wednesday evening. Tuesday should see the most widespread coverage.

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Late-week cold front

We're looking for a cold front impacting next weekend, but most folks are going to enjoy those impacts!

We may see highs only in the 70s. But humidity and overnight lows will increase before that front moves in sometime on Friday or Friday evening.