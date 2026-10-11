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Houston weather: Rain returns to start the week

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather Forecast
Published October 11, 2026 5:48 PM CDT
Published October 11, 2026 5:48 PM CDT
Houston weather: Rain returns to start the week
Houston weather: Rain returns to start the week

Houston weather: Rain returns to start the week

Humidity should creep back into Southeast Texas on Monday and rain chances return as well. Be ready for scattered showers and storms through Wednesday evening.

The Brief

    • Rain returns to start the week
    • Temperatures remain warm
    • Cold front next weekend

HOUSTON - The weekend ends beautifully on Sunday with warm and dry conditions across Southeast Texas.

Enjoy a pleasant evening and overnight with mild temperatures and humidity levels remaining low.

Showers, storms start the week

Humidity should creep back into Southeast Texas on Monday, and rain chances return, as well.

Be ready for scattered showers and storms through Wednesday evening. Tuesday should see the most widespread coverage.

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Late-week cold front

We're looking for a cold front impacting next weekend, but most folks are going to enjoy those impacts!

We may see highs only in the 70s. But humidity and overnight lows will increase before that front moves in sometime on Friday or Friday evening.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.

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