Houston weather: Rain chances for the weekend before drying out

The Brief Heavy downpours continue today and Saturday Scattered showers linger into Sunday and Monday Hot and humid weather follows next week



A wet weekend is in store for south-east Texas, but we'll finally start clearing up from all the rain we've been dealing with this week.

More soaking rain at times

Some locations in and around Houston picked up two to almost five inches of rain today. That led to a flash flood warning for the Houston area.

More scattered showers and storms continue today and will keep going Saturday as deep tropical moisture remains in place over Southeast Texas. Not everyone will see rain the entire time, but the strongest downpours could briefly produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and quick street flooding.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Unsettled pattern slowly eases

Rain chances continue into Sunday and Monday, but coverage should become more scattered as the pattern gradually shifts. There will be dry breaks in between showers, and temperatures should begin warming back up as more sunshine works into the forecast.

Summer heat builds back in

Hot and humid weather returns for much of next week as rain chances drop and temperatures climb. Highs should push back into the low 90s, with muggy conditions making it feel even hotter during the afternoon.